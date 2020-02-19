Hundreds attend couple's Charis dance fundraiser

Over 300 dancers packed out Castledaswson's Parish Hall to support Alistair and Lorraine Sampson's Charis Cancer Care 'Strictly' themed fundraiser.



Guests at the January 31 event enjoyed music was by Michael Mawhinney and light supper.



Said Alistair: "We must pay tribute to the tremendous support Lorraine and I have enjoyed from our family, great team of helpers, friends, the people of Castledawson and wider rural community.



"Donations will be accepted until Friday, February 28 when the proceeds will be presented to the Charis Cancer Care team at Lough Fea near Cookstown.”



If you would like to donate you can contact the organisers on: 07860 626 442 or log on to the fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alistair-sampson