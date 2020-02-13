St Columb's Cathedral hosts special celebratory concert

A new music school was officially launched in Derry at the weekend.



St. Columb’s School of Music, founded by former Foyle College pupils Louis Fields and Nicky Morton, has quickly established itself as the “most sought-after music school” in the North West.



Highlight of a day of celebrations on Saturday was a concert in St Columb's Cathedral featuring renowned artists such as The Priests, Ireland’s leading pianist Ruth McGinley, critically acclaimed tenor and folk singer George Hutton and Thornhill College Chamber Choir, BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year 2019.



The day of celebrations kicked off with a lunchtime concert featuring jazz artists including Scott Flanigan, Cathal Roche and Foyle College Jazz Band, followed by an open day showcasing the school’s tutors and facilities.



The school endeavours to provide a musical hub for up-and-coming talent, local schools, musical events and those who just want to learn music, no matter the age group.

PHOTOS: Martin McKeown