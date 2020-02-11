Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

GALLERY: Chinese New Year Celebrations in the Everglades Hotel

PHOTOS: Tom Heaney (nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

PHOTOS: Tom Heaney (nwpresspics)

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has extended her thanks to the Sai Pak Chinese Welfare Association for their invitation to join them for a fantastic cultural celebration marking the Chinese New Year.

The evening, which took place in the Everglades Hotel, was an exciting celebration featuring traditional music, food, performance and dance.

Mayor Boyle said it had been an opportunity to experience new traditions and learn more about the Chinese culture.

“I would like to thank the Sai Pak group for inviting me to share in their traditional New Year’s celebrations.

“It was a colourful and highly entertaining evening and an opportunity to learn more about the culture that is so important to our local Chinese community“As a region we have established important links with China in terms of business and education, and I had the opportunity to discuss these shared interests with the Chinese Consul General to the North, Madame Zhang Meifang, who is a frequent visitor to our city.

“As we become more culturally diverse it is so important for us all to learn more about the rich tapestry of traditions that now make up our city and district. I enjoyed such a warm welcome and I want to thank the Sai Pak organisation for the opportunity to find out more as first citizen about our Chinese community and the important role they have here.”
.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie