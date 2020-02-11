GALLERY: Chinese New Year Celebrations in the Everglades Hotel

PHOTOS: Tom Heaney (nwpresspics)

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has extended her thanks to the Sai Pak Chinese Welfare Association for their invitation to join them for a fantastic cultural celebration marking the Chinese New Year.



The evening, which took place in the Everglades Hotel, was an exciting celebration featuring traditional music, food, performance and dance.



Mayor Boyle said it had been an opportunity to experience new traditions and learn more about the Chinese culture.



“I would like to thank the Sai Pak group for inviting me to share in their traditional New Year’s celebrations.



“It was a colourful and highly entertaining evening and an opportunity to learn more about the culture that is so important to our local Chinese community“As a region we have established important links with China in terms of business and education, and I had the opportunity to discuss these shared interests with the Chinese Consul General to the North, Madame Zhang Meifang, who is a frequent visitor to our city.



“As we become more culturally diverse it is so important for us all to learn more about the rich tapestry of traditions that now make up our city and district. I enjoyed such a warm welcome and I want to thank the Sai Pak organisation for the opportunity to find out more as first citizen about our Chinese community and the important role they have here.”

.