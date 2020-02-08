GALLERY: Dickie Rock at the Millennium Forum

Contact
Photos by www.nwpresspics.com
Legendary singer delights fans with farewell concert
The one and only Dickie Rock bid farewell to his Derry fans with his final show in the city at the weekend.
After enjoying an era defining career spanning more than six decades, the showband legend, albeit somewhat reluctantly, is stepping back from the live music circuit at the tender age of 82.
The singer took to the stage at the Millennium Forum for one final time on Sunday night when he brought his For Old Times Sake - The Farewell Tour to the city.
His loyal fans got the chance to see him perform many hits from his days as one of the frontmen with the Miami Showband, when the band attracted the kind of hysteria normally associated with the Beatles.
He also went “front of house” to meet delighted fans who have happy memories of his previous Derry visits..
