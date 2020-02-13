Contact
Throwback Thursday: Real Madrid conquer Derry at Brandywell (2001)
Take a visit back to the Brandywell in 2001 and some photos from the visit of Spanish giants Real Madrid.
A game in which they dominated and defeated Derry City by three goals to one with goals from Capdevila, Aranda and Antonio Nunez. Derry did pull a goal back late in the game when new signing from Cliftonville Tommy McCallion converted from the penalty spot after Gonzales was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.
Accompanying the Spanish giants to the Brandywell that night was their former international striker and star of the 1986 World Cup, Emilio Butragueno.
What are your memories of that game? Feel free to tag, share and comment.
