'Tales From The Front Room’ launched at Galliagh Women’s Group



There was a superb crowd in attendance at the Galliagh Women's Group (GWG) headquarters for their latest literary offering, “Tales From The Front Room.”



The book was launched by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle.



Chairperson Margaret Stewart paid tribute to course tutor Pat McArt and to the many ladies who took part in the course and contributed generously to the book through their personal stories, anecdotes and poetry.She also thanked the Mayor for taking time from her busy schedule to attend and the many other politicians and local community representatives who showed their support.



M” McArt described working with GWG as one of the “highlights” in his long career.

The former journalist said: "The women have always been the backbone of this city, and these women were no exception. They are the salt of the earth. I think I had more laughs and more tears with these wonderful women in that wee front room - which is where the title of the book comes from - in the space of a few months than I had in almost 40 years in other places.



"And the work they produced is top drawer too!"Rosie Doherty, co-ordinator at GWG, also paid tribute to the continued support of “Awards For All” The Big Lottery for their ongoing generous funding of the project.

It was a big day for the ladies, and an emotional one for many.



A number read out some of their work to those in attendance and a tear or two was shed as memories were relived, stories were told and poetry recited.Concluding proceedings, Mrs Stewart, in an upbeat message, said Galliagh Women's Group, despite many financial setbacks this year, intend to see in the New Year on a brighter note and will be 'pushing the boat out' when it comes to supporting the local community and district in every way possible.