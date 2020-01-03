‘Families Connect’ success at Greenhaw Primary School

Contact
Greenhaw Primary School celebrated the completion of the Families Connect Programme with a full house at a special assembly in the school in the run up to Christmas, attended by Pat Carlin, facilitator, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership.
Miss Gillespie, one of the school facilitators of Families Connect, alongside Pat Carlin, the community facilitator, from Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, introduced the families who participated in the programme and explained the programme to the whole school.
The Families Connect Programme has been devised by “Save The Children “ and aims to empower parents to help their child achieve their full potential through developing literacy, numeracy and emotional intelligence skills.
The use of provision and excellent resources supports classroom practice and also enables parents to gain a greater insight into the learning challenges that their child may face. Speaking after the event, Sean McLaughlin, principal, extended thanks to those involved.
He said: “On behalf of all the staff at Greenhaw Primary School, and indeed, Ms. Pat Carlin at Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, I would like to extend a massive thank you to all the parents for taking the time out of their busy lives to fully engage with all the workshops and for being fully committed to the Families Connect Programme.”
Concluding, Mr McLaughlin said: “We hope you had fun along the way. It is our intention to roll our many more similar projects throughout the New Year in the school.”
Miss Gillespie presents the "Families Connect" award to Leila McCaul-Prazeres and family. On right are Pat Carlin, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership and Sean McLaughlin, principal.
