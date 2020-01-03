Twas the Week Before Christmas at Studio 2 hailed a great success

Young volunteers “took control” at Greater Shantallow Community Arts and really put on a festive display with their annual “Twas The Week Before Christmas” event at Studio 2.



The event, funded by the Education Authority, saw a packed house of mums, dads, grannies, grandads and children entertained in the Christmas spirit by the “Elves Workshop Show” led by Holly Bonner and the Hip Hop Performance Group; while in the Wee Theatre, Mrs. Claus and her magical storytelling had children of all ages enthralled, ably supported by Baile na gCailleach’s Brendan Molloy and Michael Doherty providing the musical entertainment.



Upstairs, a packed main studio saw families take part in an arts and crafts exhibition and workshop under the guidance of Emma Daly, Leona Burke and local women from the Home for All Project. Children had the opportunity to create their own wares which they could take home with them. Even the local facepainters were on hand to add their season touches.



And to warm the hearts on what was a bitter cold night outside, festive hot chocolate and cookies were shared with all-comers.

Speaking after the annual event and thanking all who took part, Gary Curran, youth support worker-in-charge, said: “A big thank you to all the young volunteers, participants, facilitators and staff involved.



“They were amazing tonight and worked extremely hard in bringing 'Twas The Week Before Christmas' event to life.”

The project was a great opportunity for participants to showcase their creativity and learn skills in facilitation, event manage- ment, marketing, time management, finance, team building and evaluation.



Also delighted on the event success, Holly Bonner (young volunteer/leader), said: “My idea was to have all young volunteers and participants at Geater Shantallow Community Arts take ownership of this project and put on a nice Christmas event for our community.”



The event was only one of a number held throughout the year under the auspices of Greater Shantallow Community Arts at Studio 2 with major plans for expanding the programme in 2020.