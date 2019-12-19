Contact

Throwback Thursday: St. Columb's College Alumnus Illustrissimus award to former pupil Martin O'Neill (2002)

Take a trip down memory lane and back to 2002 and some photos from the annual St. Columb's College past pupils dinner and award ceremony to Martin O'Neill.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Take a trip down memory lane and back to 2002 and some photos from the annual St. Columb's College past pupils dinner and award ceremony to Martin O'Neill. Martin is a former pupil of St. Columb's College and a former footballer for Northern Ireland.

He was capped 64 times for the Northern Ireland national football team, also captaining the side at the 1982 World Cup.

O'Neill has managed Grantham Town, Wycombe Wanderers,Norwich City, Leicester City, Celtic, Aston Villa and Sunderland. He guided Leicester City to the Football League Cup final three times, winning twice.

As Celtic manager between 2000 and 2005, he led that club to three Scottish Premier League titles and the2003 UEFA Cup Final. After joining Aston Villa he achieved three consecutive sixth-place finishes in the English Premier League and guided them to the 2010 Football League Cup Final.

He went on to become Republic of Ireland manager in 2013 and led them to qualification for the 2016 UEFA European Championship for the third time in the nation's history, beating the reigning world champions, Germany in the process. He left the post in 2018.

Do you recognise anyone? Feel free to tag, share and comment.

#DerryNow #DerryNews #ThrowbackThursday

