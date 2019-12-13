Gallery: Council Everest Climb Team smash their target at the Foyle Arena

Almost 100 climbers of all abilities scaled twice the equivalent of Mount Everest at the Foyle Arena Climbing Wall at the weekend to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer and the Mayor’s Charities Foyle Women’s Aid and the Koram Centre.

The volunteers included Derry City and Strabane District Council staff and participants in the Macmillan Move More programme which aims to improve the lives of local people living with cancer through physical activity.

Their aim was to scale a height of 8848 metres or 710 climbs but the enthusiastic climbers completed 1626 climbs to smash their target and in the process raised over £1,400 for the charities.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, attended Friday morning’s climb and thanked everyone who took part.

“Sincere thanks to everyone who took time out of their schedule on one of the busiest periods of the year to take part in the Mount Everest Climb Challenge at the Foyle Arena,” she said.

“The event was an imaginative and fun way to raise much needed funds for some great causes and I’d like to congratulate everyone who took part to help the teams reach the summit.”

Council’s Move More Co-ordinator Sean Hargan added:

“Congratulations to everyone for their enthusiasm and dedication in smashing their climbing target and raising funds for three great causes.

“Thanks to Damian Martin, Team Leader at the Climbing Wall, for all his help, Council’s HR team and the staff at the Foyle Arena for helping to count the climbs along with the Macmillan MoveMore participants.

“Sincere gratitude to the MacMillan MoveMore Pink Ladies, North West Cancer, The Old Library Trust Creggan, the Bogside Brandywell Health Forum, Derry City FC and the North West Regional College for sending teams to help with the climb.

Thanks also to Caf-Hi who supplied refreshments for the staff working at the event.For more details on Derry City and Strabane District Councils Leisure Facilities visit derry strabane.com/leisure.

(Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)