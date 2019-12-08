Harriers celebrate 'outstanding' acheivements

Sperrin Harriers recently held their annual Christmas awards dinner at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown.



The night consisted of good food and entertainment, featuring an awards ceremony based around the club's inaugural Summer Series along with recognising outstanding individual contributions.

Covering a range of distances from 5k to marathon the Sperrin Harriers Summer Series was held within the club and proved particularly popular amongst its members, the winning men emerging as Brian Taggart (1st), Paul McLaughlin (2nd) and Paul 'Doc' Martin (3rd).



The top women of the comepetition were Joanne Taggart (1st), Karen Devlin (2nd) and Paula Glasgow (3rd).



The Most Improved Male over the course of the competition was Damien Atkinson, and the Most Improved Female was Gillian Robinson.



Those who participated in at least four of six eligible races received an award, with an impressive array of 36 Harriers winning the prize for their grit and dedication. Many congratulations to you all.

The evening also saw distinguished runner and good friend of the club Jim Breen, from Springwell Running Club, announce the lucky winner of the London Marathon ballot, Jason O'Neill taking the much coveted place with the reserve position going to Norman Fuller.

On a night which recognised the achievements of the club and its members, three individuals in particular were acknowledged for their exceptional contributions. The award of Members’ Member went to Paula Glasgow, with the Chairperson’s Award received by Raymond Thom, accolades very well deserved given the time and tireless commitment both have invested in Sperrin Harriers recently and over the years. Outgoing Chairperson Tanya Quinn was also rightly acknowledged for the invaluable service she has provided during her tenure in the post.

Many thanks go to all those involved in the organisation of what was a very memorable and successful evening, and to Russell Bell and Joyce McMullan for co-ordinating the first Summer Series and overseeing its success. Here’s to Sperrin Harriers continuing to go from strength to strength in the years to come.