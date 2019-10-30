Homegrown pumpkins at Bunscoil Cholmcille

Contact
Seachtain Seán na Gealaí was celebrated in Bunscoil Cholmcille.
Seán na Gealaí is the old Irish name for the Jack O Lantern.
This year pupils grew, from seed, their very own pumpkins in the school garden.
Principal, Máire Mhic Lochlainn, said: “Well done to the children and a special thank you to the parents who supported us last season in preparing our raised beds and digging our sunflower alley.
“All the children were very excited to be taking part in a variety of pumpkin activities.”
