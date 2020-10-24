Families in Derry keeping the Halloween spirit alive this year with their brilliant house displays

Contact
It won't be the same as usual, but people in Derry are determined to celebrate Halloween as much as they can this year.
The annual Halloween celebrations in the city are world-renowned and attract thousands of visitors every year.
All that has changed, however, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All the Halloweens events have been cancelled and parents are being asked not to let their children go 'trick or treating' on October 31.
It is a difficult time for everyone but local families are doing what they can to keep the Halloween spirit (or spirits) is kept alive this year.
Many of them have got creative when it comes to adding a bit of Halloween fun to their houses.
The Derry News asked for people to send in their Halloween photographs and had a great response.
These photos show how people have gone to great lengths to show that Derry really does do Halloween so well.
So while things will certainly be very diferent this year, there are still plenty of opportunities to have fun within the safe confines of our own homes.
Happy Halloween everyone.
