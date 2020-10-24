Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Families in Derry keeping the Halloween spirit alive this year with their brilliant house displays

It won't be the same this year but everyone still determined to have fun

Reporter:

Marianne Flood

It won't be the same as usual, but people in Derry are determined to celebrate Halloween as much as they can this year.

The annual Halloween celebrations in the city are world-renowned and attract thousands of visitors every year.

All that has changed, however, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All the Halloweens events have been cancelled and parents are being asked not to let their children go 'trick or treating' on October 31.

It is a difficult time for everyone but local families are doing what they can to keep the Halloween spirit (or spirits) is kept alive this year.

Many of them have got creative when it comes to adding a bit of Halloween fun to their houses.

The Derry News asked for people to send in their Halloween photographs and had a great response.

These photos show how people have gone to great lengths to show that Derry really does do Halloween so well.

So while things will certainly be very diferent this year, there are still plenty of opportunities to have fun within the safe confines of our own homes.

Happy Halloween everyone.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie