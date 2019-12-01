PEN PICS: Meet the St Patrick's Maghera Leonard Cup panel

Contact
LEONARD CUP FINAL
U15.5 'A' Hurling
St Patrick's Maghera v St Louis Ballymena
Monday (2.00) - Ahoghill
It's final time again for St Patrick's Maghera on Monday, when their U15.5 hurlers face St Louis in the Leonard Cup final, a repeat of the Gallagher Cup final last season.
Back then it was St Patrick's who turned the tables on a fancied Ballymena that came into the final after shooting the lights on on the way.
For Adam McLaughlin and Jack McGroarty, it is the chance to pick up another medal after their Rannafast success on Saturday.
From Maghera's Corn na nÓg winning squad, Conor Coyle, Tiernan McCormack, Fionn McEldowney and Danny McDermott all go in search of another Ulster success.
Two Eamon Cassidy goals paved the way for a Maghera victory over St Killian's in the semi-final and St Louis will be keen to keep tabs on the Slaughtneil talisman.
St Louis were 7-17 to 3-3 winners over Cross and Passion Ballycastle thanks to 2-7 from Ronan McCollum. Oisin McCamphill also bagged three goals for the Ballymena side.
Maghera squad: Fintan O'Connell, Tiarnan McCormack, Eoin Scullion, Fionn McEldowney, Dara McGurk, Adam McLaughlin, Aimon Duffin, Joseph McCullagh, Jack McGroarty, Matthew Mullan, Jack Dunne, Conal Bradley, Eamon Cassidy, Niall Barton, Oisin McNicholl, Ben Kearney, Michael McCorry, Peadar McGuckian, Cillian Mallon, Corey Scullion, Fionn Bradley, Teagan Bradley, Connlaodh McCann, Conor Coyle, Danny McDermott.
