IN PICTURES: The story of the construction of Derry's famous Foyle Bridge

A Derry photographer has shared his unique collection on the Foyle Bridge which show it from the first day of construction to its grand opening by the Mayor.

Ted Hegarty took 120 pictures of the 'New Bridge' between 1981 and 1984, which reveal how the impressive suspension bridge took shape.

Mr Hegarty's collection of Fole Bridge pictures was the first big project he embarked on.

He got interested in photography after taking a night class in St Brigid's College and his hobby quickly grew from there.

"There were always cameras around our house but it wasn't until I took a course at the beginning of 1981 that I got into it in a bag way," said Mr Hegarty.

After investing in a top of the range Canon camera Mr Hegarty got to work documenting the bridge.

"I got all the gear for a dark room and I did everything myself," he recalls.

His project took him to both sides of the river as he watched the bridge span the River Foyle.

"I was on the Bay Road, along the quay and over in the Waterside," said Mr Hegarty.

"It was a great project for me."