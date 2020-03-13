Derry schools recognised for dealing with mental health issues

Six Derry schools have been recognised for their efforts in dealing with mental health issues.



Foyle College, Oakgrove Integrated College, St Cecilia's College, St Columb's College and St Joseph's Boys School had their achievements recognised at the inaugural Mental Health Awards hosted by AWARE, the depression charity for Northern Ireland.



The Investors in Mental Health Awards is a new initiative developed by AWARE with the aim of providing recognition to schools, individuals or organisations who are making a significant contribution to the promotion of positive mental health in Northern Ireland. Schools and companies from all over the country attended the awards ceremony which was held in the Bridge Suite of the iconic Titanic Belfast.



The Derry schools were each awarded an Investors in Mental Health Award for hosting AWARE mental health awareness programmes such as Paws b Mindfulness or Mood Matters for Young People, which have been delivered to pupils.



The schools were also recognised for hosting public talks for students or setting up support groups for young people.



The Investors in Mental Health award will enable them to showcase their strong pastoral care system.



Corporate organisations were also recognised for hosting AWARE programmes such as Living Life to the Full or Mood Matters in the Workplace and also for outstanding fundraising efforts.



At a time when, according to a recent Deloitte report, mental ill-health is costing companies £45bn per year with AWARE stating it has never been more important for employers to invest in the mental health and wellbeing of their staff. Additionally, the Investors in Mental Health Awards recognised individuals who made outstanding fundraising contributions to AWARE over the past year.