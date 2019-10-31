Shantallow man creates Derry's scariest Halloween house

A Shantallow man has gone all out to put the wits up his family and neighbours by decorating his home for Halloween. From witches to ghouls, zombies and ghosts, John O'Hagan's home in Liscloon Drive in Shantallow has earned him the title of “Derry's scariest home.”

