Off the Cuff theatre group return to HomePlace with Percy French play

Following previous sell-out success at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, the Off the Cuff Community Theatre Group makes a welcome return to the venue this week.
The popular group, headed up by Bellaghy chair Madeline Scullion, will perform Tish Dunleavey's comedy drama 'The West Clare Railway Sues Percy French.
The play is set in a courthouse in Co Clare and involves famous songwriter Percy French, who wrote the famous song 'The Westclare Railway.
The tune went on to become better known as 'Are You Right There Michael, Are You Right'.
It portrays the well known entertainer's experience of travelling on The West Clare Railway and the difficulties he encountered.
However, The West Clare Railway Company believe the song to be damning and damaging to their company and and sues Percy French.
With some great humour - and a bit of singing - this production promises to be a great nights craic.
Please come along to The Seamus Heaney Homeplace, on Friday, February 28 2020, at 7.30pm and join us for an evening of fun and laughter.
