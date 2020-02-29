Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Off the Cuff theatre group return to HomePlace with Percy French play

Following previous sell-out success at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, the Off the Cuff Community Theatre Group makes a welcome return to the venue this week.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Following previous sell-out success at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, the Off the Cuff Community Theatre Group makes a welcome return to the venue this week.

The popular group, headed up by Bellaghy chair Madeline Scullion, will perform Tish Dunleavey's comedy drama 'The West Clare Railway Sues Percy French.

The play is set in a courthouse in Co Clare and involves famous songwriter Percy French, who wrote the famous song 'The Westclare Railway.

The tune went on to become better known as 'Are You Right There Michael, Are You Right'.

It portrays the well known entertainer's experience of travelling on The West Clare Railway and the difficulties he encountered.
However, The West Clare Railway Company believe the song to be damning and damaging to their company and and sues Percy French.

With some great humour - and a bit of singing - this production promises to be a great nights craic.

Please come along to The Seamus Heaney Homeplace, on Friday, February 28 2020, at 7.30pm and join us for an evening of fun and laughter.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie