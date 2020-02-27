Five local venues named in NI's top 100

Five County Derry venues have been named amongst Northern Ireland's top 100 hospitality businesses.



Friel’s Bar and Restaurant in Swatragh; The Market Inn, Draperstown; along with The Coachman, Dorman's Bar and Church Street restaurant, all in Magherafelt, clinched the titles last at a prestigious gala last week.



The event took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast last Wednesday and was hosted by entertainment legends Tim McGarry and Pamela Ballantine alongside former rugby internationals Ugo Monye and Tommy Bowe. Recognising the huge contribution of all the Top 100 winners, each venue received equal recognition for their role in driving forward industry standards.



The prestige and honour of being recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s Top 100 hospitality businesses wasn’t the only thing up for grabs on the evening. The 100 winners were all placed into a draw to win a range of spectacular prizes. A branded car for a year courtesy of Donnelly Group and Oasis Retail Services was won by Cellar Bar Lurgan; Lavery’s Belfast scooped a £1000 advertising and marketing package courtesy of U105 and McAleer’s, Dungannon won a place on a mini MBA course at Queen’s University Belfast.



All funds raised on the night were donated to The Benevolent, a charity that provides help and support to current and former employees of the drinks industry and their families.



The awards were sponsored by Bacardi Brown-Forman, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Counterpoint, Diageo, Dillon Bass, Drinksology, Heineken, Henderson Foodservice, Molson Coors, Musgrave Market Place, Pattison & Co, Richmond Marketing, Tennent's NI, United Wine Merchants Ltd and media partners, BT Sport, Hospitality Review NI, Sunday Life and U105.



The complete list of winners can be viewed online at www.top100ni.com.



Speaking after the awards, Danny Coyles, Hospitality Ulster Chair said: “We’re thrilled to shine the spotlight on the top hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland with the only awards, awarded by the industry to the industry.”



“The Top 100 Hospitality Business Awards recognise the businesses who through their premises, staff and product offer embody the very essence of the unique hospitality industry, committed to going the extra mile to deliver an authentic customer experience that matches both their target market and customer demographic.”



“The hospitality industry in Northern Ireland has no shortage of fantastic venues and so many businesses are at the very top of their game and we would like to congratulate all of our winners for making it in to the Top 100 this year.”