GALLERY: Snow causes havoc (and fun) across the county

Dozens of schools across County Derry were forced to shut up shop yesterday as heavy overnight snowfall on Sunday caused havoc.



Hot on the heels of Ciara and Dennis came Storm Ellen, which brought with it high winds, sustained periods of rain and left many across Derry waking to blankets of snow.



Lying snow slowed down the morning commute with some roads closed because of flooding or fallen trees.



Police urged drivers to clear their cars of snow before setting off and to take extra care.



There was also disruption to the public transport network.



As well as gritting, snow ploughs were out on some roads with some resources in the north west diverted to keep the Glenshane Pass open.



The Mid Ulster area was heavily effected, with schools in Magherafelt including the Rainey Endowed, Sperrin College and Kilronan Special School, along with Tobermore Primary School, St Trea’s Primary School, Ballymaguigan all closing for the day.



Other schools did not officially close. However Translink cancelled most of its school services meaning many pupils were not able to travel.



But it wasn't all doom and gloom as some of the snowy snaps from County Derry Post readers show.



Many made the most out of the white stuff and built snowmen (and women) before it all melted away.



One snow creature even made an appearance outside Meadowlane Shopping Centre in Magherafelt.



Although most of the snow started to melt away by tea time, the Met Office issued a further weather warning for ice.



That kicked in at around 8pm last night- Monday - and was to last until 10am this morning, Tuesday.



The snowy conditions arrived after a spell of wet and windy weather dominated the weekend, bringing rainfall in February to around 160% of the monthly average for some western areas.



The increased rainfall, alongside a forecast of further inclement weather, has prompted the Departmen for Infrastructure (DfI) to issue a statement reassuring the public that steps are being taken to deal with the issue.



It said: “As a result of these conditions localised flooding and disruption to travel is possible.



“The Department’s operational teams are on the ground monitoring the situation and will be ready to respond to any potential flooding incidents or road closures over the weekend.



“Agencies will continue to monitor levels on a daily basis and, in conjunction with ESB, will determine and carry out the best course of action to minimise any flood risk.



“To report incidents of flooding, please contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100.



“Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding Agency,” the DfI spokesperson added.



The advice comes after sustained rainfall last week caused river levels to rise across County Derry, with the Moyola and Faughan rivers experiencing a surge in the aftermath of storms Ciara and Dennis.