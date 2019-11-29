Ladies night at Glenview Gift Centre

LAST Thursday, November 21 Glenview Gift Centre held its 11th Annual Ladies Night.

Festivities started earlier this year at 2pm with a number of free draws and a top prize of a £200 gift voucher.

The shop was packed to capacity throughout the afternoon and well into the night.

People came from far and wide to avail of the sensational discounts and amazing offers and the eventprovided customers with an opportunity to buy some Christmas presents at very much reduced prices.

Refreshments were served throughout the day and evening and there were even some free gifts for attendees.

All in all it turned out to be a fantastic night and Glenview would like to thank all their customers who came from near and far.

The store would like to wish them all a very happy and peaceful Christmas.

The lucky prize winners were as follows:

Annette McManus - £200 voucher; Geraldine McQuillan – Gift Hamper; Adele Fullerton – Galway Crystal Candelabra; Imelda McMullan – Aynsley Dinner Set; Joe McGurk – Brabantia Laundry Bin;

Sinead McGill – Bulaggi Handbag; Patrice Nelson – Straighteners; Nuala Bradley - Lusso Tan Gift Set.