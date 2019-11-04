Derry runners snap up Dublin Marathon places 11 months out

Marathon runners from Derry are already signing up for next year’s Dublin City Marathon - even though it’s still almost a year away.

The hugely successful event is now the fifth biggest marathon in Europe, and the 2019 event had a record 22,500 participants.

Once again there was a large contingent from the city of Derry for the October event and also from running clubs around the county.

But some people were disappointed last year as the numbers were capped - and even though an additional 2,500 places were released last July, an estimated 8,000 people were still trying to register, and the race website crashed.

Now, the KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers, aware of the concern caused by the changes to the entry process to regular participants in the KBC Dublin Marathon, have made the decision to guarantee a race entry for anyone who has participated in one of the last three editions of the KBC Dublin Marathon namely, the 2017, 2018 or 2019 event.

Eligible participants will be able to guarantee their place in the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon provided they enter within 72 hours of receiving a unique URL enabling them to do so. The URL was 12 noon on Friday, November 1.

There will be a registration fee of 15 euro per lottery entry which will be fully refundable if the applicant is not successful and fully redeemable against entry fee if the applicant is successful. Registrants will learn their entry status via SMS and email between January 3 to January 10. Successful entrants will have until 31st January 2020 to redeem the offer.

The organisers confirmed that a significant factor in the move to the lottery system for the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon, in addition to the increased demand experienced over the last number of years, is to gauge the total level of interest in participation in the Dublin marathon.

This is to enable the organisers to prepare a strategic plan for the future development of the event in consultation with the event’s multiple stakeholders.

Based on the experience of recent years the KBC Dublin Marathon organisers expect total interest to exceed capacity and the lottery is seen as a fair way to determine participation where interest exceeds capacity.

A number of places in the KBC Dublin Marathon have also been allocated to the Athletics Ireland membership as the race also serves as the Athletics Ireland National Marathon Championships.

About 18% of participants amounting to approximately 4,000 runners partake in the KBC Dublin Marathon in consecutive years.

The KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers will retain details of anyone unsuccessful in the original lottery and any initial places not redeemed by 31st January 2020 will be re-allocated amongst these entrants who were not successful in the first round of the lottery. The applicants will learn their entry status via SMS and email between the February 4 to February 7 2020.

These offers must be redeemed by 14th February 2020.