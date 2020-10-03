LISTEN: Brian Rainey's reaction to Craigbane's win over Magilligan

Contact
Craigbane booked their place in the Derry JFC Final, dispatching of 2016 champions Magilligan, 2-12 to 0-8.
The Lilywhites have been exceptional throughout the campaign so far, both clinical in attack and solid in defence, and they showed no sign of letting up here.
After the game, Orlagh Mullan spoke to Craigbane's Brian Rainey.
Grab Tuesday's County Derry Post for reports from both semi-finals.
